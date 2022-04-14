Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Up 4.7%

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) shares traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.02. 114,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 60,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.73 million and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

