Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Audius has a total market cap of $743.79 million and $115.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.