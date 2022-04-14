ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$62.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.71.

ATA has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Laurentian set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

TSE:ATA opened at C$41.68 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$26.83 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 36.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.80.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$514.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.2172996 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.