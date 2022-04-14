AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.72

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.72 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 4395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,526 shares of company stock worth $574,398 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,737,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,714,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $258,284,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.