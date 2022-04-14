ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $2.79. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 98,233 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ATRenew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. As a group, research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

