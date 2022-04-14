Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.02

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.02 and traded as low as $48.54. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 102,177 shares traded.
ATLKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 620 to SEK 560 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.