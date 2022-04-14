Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.02

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.02 and traded as low as $48.54. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $48.79, with a volume of 102,177 shares traded.

ATLKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 665 to SEK 635 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 620 to SEK 560 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.50.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.