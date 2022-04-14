Assura (LON:AGR) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.04) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.04) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 81 ($1.06).

LON AGR opened at GBX 67.90 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

