Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

ABF traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,641 ($21.38). 469,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,357. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.97. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 1,567.50 ($20.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,774 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,884.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

