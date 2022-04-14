Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $167.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.