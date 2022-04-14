ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $612.76. 934,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,372. The company has a market cap of $251.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $644.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

