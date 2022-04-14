Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Up 10%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

