Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. The company had a trading volume of 875,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,861. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

