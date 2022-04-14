Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,704 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

CVX traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.67. 7,090,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,808,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.