Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 764 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $343.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.