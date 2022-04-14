Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ USXF opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.