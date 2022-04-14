Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $267.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

