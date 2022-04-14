Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.27. 243,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35.

