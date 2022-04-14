Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after acquiring an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.86. The company had a trading volume of 790,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.74.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

