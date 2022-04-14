Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 683.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 42.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after buying an additional 759,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TELUS by 37.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE TU opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

