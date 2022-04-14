Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 232,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.