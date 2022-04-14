Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,764,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,396,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.72. 8,677,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,357,897. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

