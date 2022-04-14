Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,966,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 801,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.