Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $161.01. 806,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.