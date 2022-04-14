Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. 5,349,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,771. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

