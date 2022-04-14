Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $126.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

