Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.24 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.