Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 420 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 734,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Shares of D opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

