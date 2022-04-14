Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

