Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 78.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ASML by 22.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.76. 934,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,372. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $558.77 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $727.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

