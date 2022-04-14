Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,123,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 476,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 86,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $115.42 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $96.97 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

