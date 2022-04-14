Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.39

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 59922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAWH. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascend Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

