Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $114.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.