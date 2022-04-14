Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Separately, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

BATS DBJA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

