Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 424 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,586 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 775,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.52. 14,331,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,057,447. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

