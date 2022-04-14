Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 308 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 220,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,011. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.