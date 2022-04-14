Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 192 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.92. 7,907,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,501,979. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $110.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.