Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 16,907 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of FCTR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,428. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

