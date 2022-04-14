Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,395 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,095,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,405,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

