Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,358 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,936. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

