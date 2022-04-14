Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 89,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 47,634 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newtek Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEWT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.36. 108,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,709. The company has a market cap of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

