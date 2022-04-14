Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 28 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,141. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $430.78 and a 200-day moving average of $395.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.