Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $549,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 179,246 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

