Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.78. 2,270,992 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.