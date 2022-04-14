Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,522.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $4.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,905,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973,047. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $241.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

