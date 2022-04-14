Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.26 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Broadcom stock traded down $18.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $573.85. 2,734,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.