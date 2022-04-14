Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of SKYY traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.46. 465,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

