Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,944,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.23 and a 200-day moving average of $415.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

