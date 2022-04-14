Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,930,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,120,422. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

