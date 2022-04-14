Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 622.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $20,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $6.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.08 and its 200 day moving average is $369.04. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

