Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 454 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 53,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $187.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,763. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.93 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

